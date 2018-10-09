Rangers’ Kyle Lafferty rules himself out of Northern Ireland games

Rangers striker Kyle Laffery has not travelled with Northern Ireland for the Nations League games against Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 31-year-old started Northern Ireland’s Nations League opener last month - a 2-1 home loss to Bosnia - to earn his 68th cap, and he is one of the most experienced members of Michael O’Neill’s squad.

But O’Neill said Lafferty - who was benched for Rangers’ clash with his former club Hearts at the weekend - had taken the decision himself not to travel.

O’Neill said: “Kyle Lafferty called me late on Sunday night to tell me that he would not be travelling on Monday to join up with the Northern Ireland squad as expected.

“I am disappointed that he has ruled himself out of the two games but our focus is on the players who are with us and I will address this situation after the international period.”

Northern Ireland face Austria in Vienna on Friday and Bosnia in Sarajevo on Monday, needing to pick up points on the road after the opening defeat.