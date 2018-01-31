Rangers knock back another bid for Alfredo Morelos

Rangers have rejected a £7.5million offer for striker Alfredo Morelos, according to the Daily Record.

The 21-year-old is a target for Chinese Super League club Beijing Renhe, who are willing to offer the Ladbrokes Premiership’s current top goalscorer a lucrative deal.

The Ibrox side are desperate to hold on to the Colombian, even though the transfer fee would be huge boost to their finances with the club still requiring soft loans from directors.

However, with so little time left in the transfer window, chairman Dave King is said to be wary of impacting his side’s chances of finishing second in the table and making a run at the Scottish Cup.

Morelos signed for around £1million from HJK Helsinki in the summer and is contracted until 2020.

Alfredo Morelos is a wanted man on transfer deadline day. Picture: Getty

