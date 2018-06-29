Rangers interested in loan move for playmaker Lassana Coulibaly

Have your say

Rangers are considering a move for Ligue 1 playmaker Lassana Coulibaly, according to the Scottish Sun.

Lassana Coulibaly celebrates after scoring for Angers. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old currently plays for Angers in western France and could be available on a loan deal.

The Malian international featured 20 times for the club last season, though he mainly started from the bench as Les Scoïstes finished 14th in the top flight.

Coulibaly previously played for Bastia but moved to Angers following his former club’s relegation to Ligue 2.

Meanwhile, Rangers are said to have agreed a deal with Roma to sign striker Umar Sadiq on loan for the 2018/19 season.

