Rangers in talks with Swansea City over move for Oli McBurnie

Rangers are reportedly holding talks with Swansea City in a bid to finalise a deal for striker Oli McBurnie.

It is understood that McBurnie would be a replacement for Alfredo Morelos, who has been linked with an £8 million move to China.

Details of any potential move are unknown at this moment in time but it’s believed Rangers could agree a loan for McBurnie with an option to make it a permanent arrangement in the summer.

Swansea are said to be close to finalising a deal of their own, with Andre Ayew of West Ham United expected to move to Wales in an £18 million switch paving the way for McBurnie to head north.

However, the Ibrox side may have to fend off competition from English Championship clubs who are also keeping tabs on McBurnie’s situation.

Scotland Under-21 striker McBurnie has made 12 appearances for the Swans in the English Premier League.

