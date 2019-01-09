Rangers in talks to sign Derby midfielder Craig Bryson - reports

Rangers are in talks to sign Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson, according to the Daily Record.

Craig Bryson is reportedly wanted by Rangers. Picture: Getty

Steven Gerrard has been convinced into making a move for the 32-year-old by assistant boss Gary McAllister.

Bryson is out of contract at the end of the season and has not yet been offered a new deal to remain at Derby despite making 20 appearances for the Championship side this term.

Rangers are now reportedly in talks to try and negotiate a deal that would see the Scotsman move back north in the January window.

Bryson has been a Derby player since joining the club from Kilmarnock in 2011. He’s made three appearances for the national team, the last of which came in 2016.