Rangers: How Nikola Katic responded to being dropped and starred in win over Livingston

Nikola Katic made his first start for Rangers since November. Joel Sked looked at the Croatian’s performance.

Referee Craig Thomson signalled for half-time of Rangers’ November meeting with Motherwell at Ibrox. A man advantage and leading 3-1 there would have been little need for change. Yet, Steven Gerrard saw fit to remove Nikola Katic for Gareth McAuley.

Rangers' Nikola Katic put in an assured performance against Livingston. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

It was the last game the Croatian started for the club until lining up at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday.

Katic had fallen into a difficult period in October and November. He joined in the summer from Slaven Belupo and quickly developed a fine centre-back partnership with fellow new arrival Connor Goldson. The duo gave up just three goals in eight fixtures as Rangers progressed from through the Europa League qualifying rounds to reach the group stages.

Despite being an ever-present the 22-year-old was dropped for the club’s 1-0 defeat at Livingston in September. He started three weeks later in a 4-1 win at Hamilton but it was an error-strewn display, removed with 11 minutes left in the game.

He would play the full 90 minutes in Moscow as Rangers lost 4-3 to Spartak in the Europa League prior to the visit of the Steelmen.

Within a minute of the game at Ibrox, Katic had squandered possession in a dangerous area with a slack pass. He steadied after the early error but would look clumsy and soft for Motherwell’s goal, turned and held off too easily by Ryan Bowman who set up Curtis Main. Growing increasingly frustrated afterwards, his eagerness to win the ball in the air got the better of him as he gave away a pair of needless free-kicks.

He did not reappear after the break.

Prior to Rangers’ 3-0 victory over Livingston, Steve Gerrard told Sky Sports: “He’s a good player, he’s been pushing hard, working hard in training. I took him out of the firing line a while ago to help him because he is a young kid but he’s been making it very hard for me when I’ve been picking teams.

“He deserves this chance and it is a fantastic opportunity for him to come in and defend well.”

Katic had his critics after the Motherwell performance but in recent weeks and months the calls for his inclusion have grown louder and louder. It reached a crescendo at around 8.07pm on Wednesday evening when Eamonn Brophy robbed Sam Worrall to level for Kilmarnock. It gave Killie a platform to win 2-1.

Livingston were the perfect opposition for Katic to show he had learnt the lessons from the Motherwell outing.

Scottish football is a keen importer of the battering ram. The unpolished, unfashionable but effective siege engine that helps splinter defences and opposition gates.

Dolly Menga is a particularly astute battering ram. Clunky but formidable, lacking finesse but making up for it with a nuisance factor. His is modern version, athletic and mobile. Rather than simply operating in straight lines, heaving back and forth, he can spring over the top or spread wide.

Within the first two minutes, Katic twice challenged his authority. It was five in 15 minutes. If the Croatian didn’t win the aerial duel he asserted himself in a manner which made it difficult for Menga to be effective.

Livingston attempted 75 long balls, 12 more than their average, and they had clearly pinpointed Katic as the weak link in Rangers’ defensive fortifications. What they were not aware of was that Katic has been reinforced into a bulwark. Each time they heaved they were simply repelled. Again and again.

The Rangers defender won the header in the build-up to the second goal and displayed his new-found confidence when ducking at a long ball, allowing it to bounce through to Allan McGregor.

It was a proactive and no nonsense performance. He won 74 per cent of his aerial duels compared to a season average of 67.8 per cent and made nine interceptions, up on his average of 5.66.

In the 79th minute a cross was fired into the centre of the box and he threw himself at it, clearing his lines but in a way that suggested he was enjoying himself. Like a goalkeeper who exaggerates a safe for the cameras.

Gerrard said Katic had a chance to come into the team and defend well. At a time when there are question marks surrounding the Rangers backline, he did just that.