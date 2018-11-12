Rangers hit with UEFA charge over Europa League match with Spartak Moscow

Have your say

Rangers have been charged by UEFA following their Europa League group match against Spartak Moscow last week.

The Gers and the Russian Premier League side have both been cited after the match at the Otkritie Arena failed to start on time.

Kick-off was delayed by two minutes, with TV footage appearing to show the match referee preventing the teams from taking to the field until all 22 starting players were in the tunnel.

TV footage appeared to show one Rangers player, thought to be Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, late in joining his team mates in the tunnel.

Spartak face more serious charges, with the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects and blocked stairways on the rap sheet.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on December 13.