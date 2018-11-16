Rangers ‘haven’t given up’ on luring Martin Skrtel to Ibrox

Rangers will renew their attempts to bring Martin Skrtel to Ibrox, according to reports.

CNN Turkey claims that Steven Gerrard has not given up on a reunion with his former Liverpool team mate, despite the player’s wages reportedly scuppering hopes of a deal during the summer.

Martin Skrtel in action for Fenerbahce against Benfica. Picture: Getty Images

Skrtel was earmarked as a potential signing for Gerrard before he had even been formally unveiled, but the Fenerbahce defender’s agent claimed finances were “terribly far apart” because of the Slovakian’s wage demands.

But with the 33-year-old out of contract next summer, Rangers could approach the 101-times capped international in January for talks.

• READ MORE - Scotland call-up for ex-Rangers ace - but Alex McLeish tells him not to travel to Albania

• READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rangers write to SFA over Willie ColluM, could striker join Hearts next month, Boost for Celtic, Scotland call for ex-Ibrox man

Gerrard revamped his central defensive options during the summer, bringing in Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic from Brighton and Slaven Belupo respectively.

Northern Irish free agent Gareth McAuley also signed a permanent deal while England Under-21 international Joe Worrall agreed a loan move from Nottingham Forest.

Worrall is due to return to the City Ground in the summer and seemingly has no plans to extend his stay in Glasgow, so Gerrard may already be planning for next season.