Rangers’ Graham Dorrans optimistic ahead of Rapid Vienna clash

Rangers host Rapid Vienna on Thursday, knowing that victory over the Austrians, following the impressive draw in Spain against Villarreal earlier this month, will put them in a strong position to qualify from Group G of the Europa League.

A knee injury prevented midfielder Graham Dorrans from making his first appearance of the season until the 2-2 draw with Villarreal but he believes Rangers can use that result as a springboard to greater things.

“It was a good point for us because Villarreal are a good side,” said the 31-year-old. “We went into the game believing we could get something and came away with a point.

“Maybe we could have nicked it in the end but, overall, a draw was probably a fair result. They were probably better in the first half and we came out in the second half and were the better side.

“Going into Thursday, it’s another big European night. Hopefully, we can get three points but that will be tough game because they had a good result in their last game [a 2-0 home win over Spartak Moscow] but, with the crowd behind us, I’m sure we can push on and get a positive result.

“Last year was definitely tough, between everything that happened with my injuries and the changes at the club itself but there’s a feelgood factor about the place now. The squad’s good and the boys are really enjoying it; the training’s good.

“Hopefully, we can push on now, put last season behind us and be successful.”