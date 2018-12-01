Rangers’ Graeme Murty makes young patient’s day in heartwarming clip

Former Rangers manager Graeme Murty has been praised for making a little boy’s day, in a heartwarming video posted on social media.

Lesley Condie posted the a video on Twitter of Murty, now Head Development Squad Coach at Rangers, playing with a youngster called Nathan while visiting Glasgow Royal Hospital for Children along with the rest of the team.

“Massive thanks to @GraemeMurty who took time out of decorating the wards to play with Nathan. Haven’t heard Nathan laugh like this in a couple of weeks...totally made his day,” the tweet read.

Murty, who is a popular figure amongst Rangers supporters after his spells in charge, clearly went down well with Nathan too.