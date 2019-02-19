Rangers given 4% chance to beat Celtic to Scottish Premiership title

Following the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday Rangers manager Steven Gerrard told his players to forget about winning the title.

Rangers captain James Tavernier is dejected. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The Govan side had the chance to close within three points of Celtic who were playing the following day at Kilmarnock. However, they finished the weekend eight points adrift of the current champions after Scott Brown’s late winner for the league leaders at Rugby Park.

“I’m struggling to find any positives,” Gerrard said after the draw with Saints. “Right now forget titles and closing gaps, the reality is perform like that in front of 50,000 [then] here’s your evidence. You don’t need me to say this, that or the other.”

His feelings are backed up by statistical analysis from FiveThirtyEight, a respected website dealing in hard numbers.

They have predicted that Celtic will win the league with 88 points, seven more than the 75 Rangers are forecasted to collect.

FiveThirtyEight have given the Ibrox side a four per cent chance to overturn the eight point difference across the last 12 fixtures. Celtic have a 96 per cent probability to win their eight consecutive league title.

At the other end of the table, there is a 64 per cent probability that St Mirren will be relegated with Hamilton at 55 per cent and Dundee 31 per cent.

The rest of the league have a less than one per cent chance to either win the league or get relegated.

