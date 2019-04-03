Rangers give up interest in Motherwell’s Jake Hastie - reports

Rangers have dropped their interest in Motherwell winger Jake Hastie, according to the Evening Times.

Motherwell winger Jake Hastie. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox club had offered the 20-year-old a contract to join after his deal with Motherwell expires this summer.

However, it is being reported that they’ve become tired of waiting for a resolution and have since decided to move on to other targets.

It was rumoured last week that the contract offer was worth around £15,000-per-week, though The Scotsman understands the actual figure was around a quarter of that.

Hastie has shot to prominence in 2019 after returning to Motherwell from a loan deal at Alloa Athletic.

Crystal Palace are also said to be monitoring the attacker, while Motherwell haven’t given up hope of convincing him to remain at Fir Park beyond this summer.