Rangers fume at Willie Collum in complaint to Scottish FA

Rangers have written a letter of complaint to the Scottish FA over Willie Collum’s decision to red card Daniel Candeias against St Mirren.

• READ MORE: Rangers ‘haven’t given up’ on luring Martin Skrtel to Ibrox

Rangers' Daniel Candeias is shown a red card by Willie Collum. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The Portuguese winger was booked twice in the final ten minutes of the Ibrox side’s 2-0 win over the Buddies.

The second yellow card has proven contentious with many watching the game unsure what it was awarded for.

The club tried to appeal the booking on the grounds of mistaken identity but it was rejected.

Earlier this week the SFA explained why Collum took the decision to red card Candeias. They revealed the player was sent off for blowing kisses at St Mirren centre-back Anton Ferdinand.

The reasoning wasn’t accepted by the club, according to the Daily Record. Rangers are adamant that Collum was unable to see any gesturing towards the Buddies defender.

A statement was issued by the club last week. In it they said: “This is by no means the first time errors of judgment have been made in matches involving this official and clearly there is an underlying issue which requires to be addressed.”

While they don’t believe Collum to be biased against Rangers, they have concerns over his general competence.

A Rangers spokesman told the Record: “I can confirm that Rangers has sent a formal letter of complaint about the referee’s performance.”

• READ MORE: Scottish Football Live: Hearts star returns | Rangers want ex-Liverpool ace | Griffiths’ Celtic boost