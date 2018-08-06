Rangers full-back Declan John set for loan move - reports

Swansea City are looking to sign Rangers full-back Declan John on a season-long loan, according to the Scottish Sun.

Declan John has yet to feature for Rangers this season. Picture: SNS

With Rangers closing in on the capture of Croatian left-back Borna Barisic, along with the summer signing of Jon Flanagan, it means John will be pushed further down the Ibrox pecking order.

The 23-year-old joined on loan from Cardiff last season to provide competition for places with Lee Wallace, but found himself thrust into the starting XI when the former captain sustained a groin injury early in the season.

His initial loan was then converted into a permanent move in December with the Welshman signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.

John played 31 times last term, which helped him win a cap for Wales in the pre-World Cup friendlies, but he’s yet to feature under new boss Steven Gerrard.

