Rangers fans unveil banner mocking Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke

Rangers fans unveiled a banner mocking Steve Clarke during their side’s trip to Hamilton Accies in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Rangers fans in the away end at the Hope CBD Stadium. Picture: SNS

The banner, visible at the front of the away stand at the Hope CBD stadium, read: “Get well soon Steve Clarke.”

The Kilmarnock manager hit out at the Ibrox faithful in midweek as he strongly criticised sectarian abuse directed his way during Killie’s exit in the Scottish Cup.

Though his message was backed up by Rangers club chairman Dave King, who released a statement condemning the chants, manager Steven Gerrard questioned why Clarke hadn’t be so vociferous in his criticism of Celtic fans abusing striker Kris Boyd last Sunday.

Rangers led Hamilton 4-0 at the half thanks to goals from Ryan Jack, Jermain Defoe, Scott Arfield and a James Tavernier penalty.