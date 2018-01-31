Rangers fans turned away at Fraserburgh over ‘counterfeit tickets’

Rangers fans who travelled up to see their Scottish Cup match with Fraserburgh have been turned away at the gate after the Highland club accused supporters of using counterfeit tickets.

Fraserburgh explained on social media that the away end was at full capacity, despite Rangers supporters still queuing outside for the all-ticket clash.

This led them to believe that fake tickets had been used by some supporters in order to gain access.

The hosts wrote on Twitter: “The capacity of the stadium is now full and we believe this is due to a number of counterfeit tickets in the away end. No further persons can be admitted. The club will hold an investigation and further details will be advised.”

