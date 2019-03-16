Rangers fans protest at BBC coverage with demonstration at Pacific Quay headquarters

Have your say

Rangers fans held a demonstration at BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay headquarters this afternoon to protest against the Corporation’s coverage of the Ibrox side.

The demo, organised by Gers supporters group Vanguard Bears, started at 12.45pm ahead of the Light Blues’ home match with Kilmarnock.

Rangers fans protest outside the BBC Scotland HQ. Picture: SNS Group

A handful of supporters turned up in the inclement weather to slam the broadcaster.

Those in attendance unfurled a banner reading: “Biased, Bigoted, Corrupt. Don’t fund our haters. BBC, licence to lie.”

The protest is the latest event in a long-running dispute between Rangers and the BBC stemming from the Gers’ decision to ban senior reporter Chris McLaughlin from Ibrox.

Announcing the protest plans last month, a poster issued by the Vanguard Bears read: “Enough is enough, end BBC bias.

The protest was organised by the Vanguard Bears supporters group. Picture: SNS Group

“We invite all Rangers supporters to unite as one in protest at the prejudiced and biased reporting by BBC Scotland.”

The poster claimed the club was being “victimised by this publicly-funded body”.

Last month, Gers Managing Director Stewart Robertson appeared to suggest that incidents involving Rangers players were highlighted more than others on Sportscene, claiming the coverage was influencing decisions made by the Scottish FA’s compliance officer Clare Whyte.

Robertson added: “We understand incidents are highlighted from all sorts of sources. The correlation with Sportscene is obviously very high.

“We, as a club, have our own issues with the BBC Scotland. BBC have refused to attend Ibrox since November 2015 - and the dispute has gone on much longer than that.”

The BBC hit back at Robertson, insisting: “The central part of this dispute is that Rangers are continuing to operate an exceptional ban of one of our journalists.

“We have offered to return to Ibrox to provide commentary, as per our contracted rights, while we try to find a permanent solution to the overall dispute, but Rangers have said this is unacceptable.

“Our coverage, including analysis and comment, is editorially fair.” Ibrox PR chief Jim Traynor also waded into the row, suggesting the BBC were guilty of “mock indignation” over the dispute.