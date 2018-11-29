Rangers fans fume over Daniel Candeias red card against Villarreal

Rangers European hopes took a dent towards the first half of their clash with Spanish side Villarreal at Ibrox.

• READ MORE: Injury-time Rapid Vienna goal sends Rangers bottom of Group G

Three Rangers players went to challenge a Villarreal’s Santiago Caseres with the referee adjudging that it was Daniel Candeias rather than Alfredo Morelos or James Tavernier who committed the foul.

The Portuguese winger picked up his first yellow card for a late challenge but the second booking was controversial.

Footage suggests it was Morelos fouled Caseres and Candeias tangled with the player afterwards due to his momentum.

It left fans bamboozled with @Kanesy_99 tweeting: “Morelos makes the foul and Tavernier also tackles him afterwards, someone explain how Candeias got the yellow card there...”

It is the second time the wide man has been sent off controversially having been given his marching orders at St Mirren earlier in the campaign.

@SuperBadBltch said: “Twice Candias has got sent of now and he’s not put a foot wrong, his first yellow wasn’t a yellow, Villarreal have done the same or worse and got away with it terrible decision.”

Slovenia referee Matej Jug has come in for criticism for his decision and been compared to Scottish official Willie Collum.

@mikekilpatrick explained the official’s reasoning: “He guessed. Pure and simple. Or as we call it in Scottish football, he Collum-ed it.”

@_william_b said: “7 officials and they still get it wrong”.

One fan, while upset with the decision, had some advice for Steven Gerrard.

@petera1872 tweeted: “Disgraceful decision but it’s done so we need to adapt....I’d bring Ejaria on for Middleton and match up with them in the middle with a tight diamond....draw a great result from here.”