Rangers fans display banner as part of ‘silent protest’

Rangers fans held up a banner at Ibrox ahead of the club’s Ladbrokes Premiership match with Hearts this afternoon as part of a planned protest.

The Union Bears supporters group held up a banner reading: “No fight, no pride, nowhere to hide. Incompetent on & off the pitch. We deserve better.”

The last three words echo the phrase that was painted on a banner and displayed at the gates to the club’s Auchenhowie training complex on Monday last week.

Fans also padlocked the gates shut.

Earlier this week, the Union Bears announced they would be holding a “silent protest” at Ibrox, issuing a statement declaring: “We will not stand idly by as our club is being so obviously mismanaged at the highest level.

“We do not expect instant success, but we do expect progress, something which this board has failed to deliver in every aspect since taking power, despite promising the world.

“We will be attending this weekend’s match against Hearts, however we will not have a vocal presence.

“This is part of a long line of planned protests that we have organised.

“The club have taken the Rangers support for granted for too long and have left us with no choice but to take action.

“The Union Bears seek to support Rangers in a positive, colourful and vocal manner.

“However, the obvious lack of desire, fight and leadership on the pitch on Sunday is a clear sign of a much more deep rooted problem within the club.

“This decision was not taken lightly, as to support the team is our ultimate aim, however the long term security and success of our club is vital.

“We deserve better.”