Rangers fans criticised for ‘uncalled for’ pitch invasion after winning goal

Rangers fans were criticised by St Johnstone for their celebrations following Alfredo Morelos’ winning goal in a 2-1.

The Colombian struck late on to give the Ibrox side the three points having trailed to a Matthew Kennedy goal at the interval.

The goal prompted scenes of jubilation in the away ends with several fans spilling on to the side of the pitch to celebrate with the players.

However, the celebrations weren’t appreciated by St Johnstone, the club’s official Twitter account stating “the subsequent pitch invasion by their fans completely uncalled for”.

The scenes were reminiscent of a late Rangers win over Partick Thistle in 2017 when managed by Pedro Caixinha. Fans of other clubs were critical of the celebrations back then with many saying that it was like the team had just won the World Cup.

The three points against Saints were crucial as Steven Gerrard’s men stayed within one point of leaders Celtic ahead of the midweek clash with Hibs before they welcome Brendan Rodgers’ side to Ibrox on 29 December for a potential top of the table clash.

