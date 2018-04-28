Rangers fans could face match day parking fines from next season

Under new proposals from Glasgow City Council, Rangers fans could be fined for parking near Ibrox on match days.

Plans have been put forward to mark 177 roads as no-go zones for parked vehicles from three hours before kick-off to one hour after games in a bid to encourage more supporters to use public transport and alleviate traffic congestion next season, the Evening Times reports.

Ibrox and Cessnock Community Council are backing the plans, which they say will let residents park outside their homes on match day again. Event day parking zones will be in place under the new proposals, alongside permanent restrictions on agreed emergency routes. The event day parking zones will only be open to local residents, who will be able to apply for permits.

In its reports on the proposals, the local authority says that the plans would stop supporters from taking the “easy option” and parking near the stadium on match days which, in turn, would reduce traffic in the area would allow for a more “efficient” bus service.

Rangers fans’ group, Club 1872, put the parking plan to members last year, with 94.5 percent of those voting against the proposals. In a letter to Glasgow City Council’s land and environmental services department the group said: “Many of our members have questioned whether the parking restrictions will simply push the problems they aim to resolve further afield.

“Displacement of the issues reported by local residents may affect residents outside the exclusion zone.”

Similar plans are also being put forward for areas around Parkhead with Celtic having stated previously that they had “serious concerns”.