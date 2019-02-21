Rangers fans beat TV blackout as 65,000 watch Periscope live-stream of Kilmarnock cup replay

A couple of Rangers fans live-streamed last night’s William Hill Scottish Cup clash amid a TV blackout - with more than 65,000 people tuning in to watch the Ibrox clash.

One supporter was situated in the Bill Struth Main Stand and broadcasted the match, which ended in a 5-0 victory to the Light Blues with Kilmarnock ‘keeper Dan Bachmann sent off in the first half, on the Periscope live streaming app.

Fans who couldn't make the game tuned into the live stream. Picture: UGC

At one point, more than 65,100 people were watching the game, which wasn’t being screened by any broadcaster owing to UEFA rules that ban live coverage of any matches during Champions League ties.

Schalke hosted Manchester City while Atletico Madrid and Juventus did battle in the Spanish capital last night, meaning Rangers and Kilmarnock fans unable to attend the match would have been unable to watch the game live on the telly.

In the past, other countries have ignored the rules and simply paid a fine to UEFA at the end of the season.

Even last night, BT Sports/ESPN showed Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier live at the same as the Champions League fixtures.

The match was not on TV due to UEFA rules. Picture: UGC

Premier Sports showed the game “as live” from 10.10pm last night.

It’s not the first time Periscope has been used to screen non-TV games in Scotland. Hearts supporters in the away end at Easter Road live-streamed the Scottish Cup replay between the two teams in February 2016, while more than 2,000 viewers watched a midweek Hibs match against Morton the following year.