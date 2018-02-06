Rangers fans attending Ayr United cup clash face travel chaos

Have your say

Rangers fans heading for Somerset Park to take in their side’s Scottish Cup clash with Ayr United face severe disruption on public transport.

More than 6,000 Gers fans are expected to head to Ayr for the fixture which is also being shown live on Sky Sports.

But supporters travelling to the game by train have been warned that engineering works could scupper their plans.

Work is being carried out on the line between Paisley and Kilwinning, with replacement buses ferrying fans between the two stations.

ScotRail staff have urged fans planning on attending the game to leave plenty of time for their journey and buy tickets in advance.