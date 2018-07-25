Rangers face SPFL hearing over Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller fiasco

Rangers are set for an SPFL inquiry into the club’s handling of Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller.

Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Both players were fined and suspended with the club following an incident after the club suffered a Scottish Cup semi-final thumping to Celtic. The duo were believed to have had an altercation with then interim boss Graeme Murty in the dressing room in the aftermath of the 4-0 loss.

Miller was an unused substitute while club captain Wallace was not involved in the squad.

The Daily Record report that the three days have been set aside in August by SPFL chiefs for the hearing to take place as Miller and Wallace hope to explain their side of the situation.

Miller has since left the club having played his last game a week before the semi-final clash, netting in a 4-0 defeat of Dundee. The player has since taken on the player-manager role at Livingston.

Wallace, meanwhile, still has a year to run on his Rangers contract but has not been involved with Steven Gerrard’s side. The new manager has handed the club captaincy to James Tavernier.

Neither player has had their say on the matter in the public, while Rangers had planned to hold their own investigation but have also been silent on the matter.

The hearing will reportedly take place across August 13-15.

