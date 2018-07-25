Rangers eye move for Manchester City centre-back Kean Bryan

Have your say

Rangers are considering a move for Manchester City centre-back Kean Bryan, according to the Scottish Sun.

READ MORE - Rangers face SPFL hearing over Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller fiasco

Kean Bryan during a loan spell at Oldham Athletic last season. Picture: Getty

The 21-year-old has one year left on his contract at the Etihad and is reportedly available on a permanent transfer.

A number of clubs in the English Championship are also said to be monitoring the centre-back’s situation.

Bryan excelled during a loan move to League One Oldham Athletic last season, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award at the conclusion of the campaign.

He can play in both the centre of defence and the centre of midfield and has been capped twice by England’s under-20s.

READ MORE - What happens when a trio of Rangers stars take on 50 school kids?