Rangers eye move for Brighton defender Connor Goldson - reports

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is already looking to improve the club’s defensive corps ahead of next season as he lines up a move for Connor Goldson.

Connor Goldson has been with Brighton since 2015. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old centre-back played for Brighton in the Premier League this season and Gerrard has identified him as an ideal target, according to the Daily Record.

Goldson returned to the Brighton team midway through last season after almost a year out of the game following heart surgery.

Even accounting for his health problems, Goldson has never managed to fully cement a place in the Brighton starting XI, playing 41 times in three seasons, including three appearances in England’s top flight.

He previously starred for Shrewsbury Town in League Two where he helped the club win promotion before making the switch to Brighton.

He still has two years left on his contract so Rangers will have to pay a transfer fee for his services.

