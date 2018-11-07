Rangers eye four new signings in January window - reports

Rangers are looking to add at least four new signings in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Express.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is looking to improve his squad. Picture: SNS

Steven Gerrard has made a new striker his No.1 priority as summer addition Umar Sadiq continues to struggle and could be sent back to Roma before the conclusion of his season-long loan.

The Ibrox boss is also in the market for another defender, midfielder and creative attacker.

Rangers have endured inconsistent form since Gerrard’s arrival in Glasgow this past summer.

They remain undefeated at Ibrox in all competitions and are in a healthy position to qualify from the group stages of the Europa League, but sit in third place, five points behind leaders Hearts, in the Ladbrokes Premiership table having dropped points in five of their 11 games so far.

They were also eliminated from the Betfred Cup at the semi-final stage following a 1-0 defeat to rivals Aberdeen.