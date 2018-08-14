Rangers ‘expressed interest in re-signing Charlie Adam’

Rangers were interested in re-signing former player Charlie Adam earlier in the summer, according to reports.

It is understood that the 32-year-old midfielder, who is likely to be allowed to leave Stoke City having failed to make the matchday squad for either of the club’s opening fixtures, was a target for the Gers - who are now managed by Adam’s former Liverpool team mate Steven Gerrard.

Charlie Adam was reportedly a target for Rangers earlier in the summer. Picture: Getty Images

Adam, who joined the Potters in a £4 million move from Anfield in August 2012, has made 164 appearances for Stoke, scoring 21 goals.

Just two weeks ago, the former Scotland international said on talkSPORT that Rangers was a “wonderful football club” adding: “I started there and learned my trade there, and I enjoyed Glasgow as a city.

”[Returning] is something that would always interest me, but at the moment I’m contracted to Stoke and I’m looking forward to the start of the season.”

However, the Telegraph reports that, while there was interest from the Ibrox club earlier in the summer, a return for the midfielder now looks “remote”.