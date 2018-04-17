Rangers duo Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace ‘facing suspension’

Rangers pair Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace look to have played their last games for the club amid reports the pair have been suspended pending an internal probe into the aftermath of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Some media reports this morning claimed that veteran striker Miller was facing the sack, albeit with the remainder of his contract paid in full, while Wallace had been suspended.

Kenny Miller, left, and Lee Wallace may not kick a ball for Rangers again. Picture: SNS Group

Neither player featured on Sunday with Miller an unused substitute and Wallace not part of the matchday squad. The Ibrox captain has been struggling with niggling injuries and has a year left on his contract but his future is now in doubt.

An Ibrox source told The Sun: “The Ibrox hierarchy are raging with the behaviour of the club’s most senior player and club captain after Sunday’s defeat.

“The powers-that-be believe [Graeme Murty] has been undermined and have decided to take action. They don’t think what happened in the dressing room is acceptable.”

Wallace is understood to have joined his team-mates in the dressing room after the match and had a go at Murty for the team’s insipid performance against their rivals.

Miller is said to have voiced his concerns as well, with Murty apparently refusing to accept the pair’s criticism.

• READ MORE - Kenny Miller’s wife slams Graeme Murty - for not playing her husband

Murty - who has already vowed to have words with Andy Halliday after the midfielder’s expletive-laden rant and angry exchange with a fan following his first-half substitution - is thought to have spoken with the Ibrox board and concluded that he wants rid of both Miller and Wallace.

The source hinted that both players had previously questioned Murty’s authority, and that the Gers boss doesn’t feel there can be any dissent within the club’s own ranks going forward.

The source continued: “There is still a job that needs done with five games remaining and the manager feels he needs to send out a message that he’s the man in charge - and no one else.

“The players need to back him but more importantly repay the faith of the supporters.”

It’s not the first time Miller has fallen foul of a manager. The former Scotland international was exiled under Murty’s predecessor Pedro Caixinha before being welcomed back into the fold.

It is not known whether the latest action against Miller has anything to do with a series of tweets sent by his wife after the game, questioning why the 38-year-old hadn’t played.

• READ MORE - Today’s Scottish football gossip: Miller facing sack, Wallace suspended pending inquiry, protest at Auchenhowie, Celtic eye Serb swoop and more