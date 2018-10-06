Rangers duo included in Europa League team of the week

Rangers stars Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier have been included in the Europa League's team of the week.

The Colombian was at his very best for Steven Gerrard's side as they went top of Group G with a 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna, netting a brace.

The visitors to Ibrox Park went ahead in the first-half though a dubious goal, but Morelos hit back thanks to a tantalising cross from Tavernier to level the scores going into the interval.

The 22-year-old's smart play won Rangers a late penalty which James Tavernier converted, before he himself secured the win, latching on to Daniel Candeias' back-heel through ball to net his second.

Morelos was a danger throughout, working hard, pressing defenders and offering himself to team-mates to take the ball, while Tavernier was his typically lung-busting, energetic self up and down the right wing.