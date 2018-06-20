Rangers draw FK Shkupi in first round of Europa League qualifying

Steven Gerrard will begin his Rangers career by facing Macedonian side FK Shkupi in the first round of Europa League qualifying.

The new Ibrox manager learned the identity of his first opponents on Wednesday evening as the draw was made. They’ll find out who their potential second round opponents are later in the day.

The first leg will be played at Ibrox on Thursday 12 July. The return leg will take place in Macedonia seven days later.

Shkupi finished fourth in the First Football League last season. It was their highest finish since gaining promotion to the top flight in 2015.

They are one of four clubs in the league to hail from Skopje, the country’s capital.

Their Cair Stadium, named after a municipality in the city, holds 6,000 with just 2,800 seats.