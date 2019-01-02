Rangers directors given substantial raise despite club's £14m losses

Two Rangers directors received a raise of nearly £40,000 during a year where the club recorded a £14.3million loss.

Managing director Stewart Robertson and finance director Andrew Dickson saw their pay packages rise for the second year running, according to the Evening Times.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson.

Robertson, who oversees the day-to-day running of the club, earned more than £300,000, which included a £52,000 bonus. His basic salary was £257,000 with £2,000 benefits in kind.

The former Motherwell director's total earnings are an increase of £30,000, albeit down on the £52,000 rise the previous year.

For Andrew Dickson, his pay package rose by £9,000 as he earned more than £180,000, which included a £145,000 basic salary and £22,000 bonus.

It follows a £16,000 increase last year.

In addition, the club's board revealed £289,000 has been given to key management personnel in the last financial year, made up of £238,000 in salary and a further £51,000 in bonuses.

Chairman Dave King has agreed to cover a funding shortfall over the next two years via his family trust. It's been forecast that the club require £4.6million for the rest of the current season and an additional £3million for the next campaign.