Rangers defensive duo sidelined through injury

Rangers will be without the services of Bruno Alves and Ross McCrorie for the upcoming running of games after both players were struck down by injury, The Scottish Sun reports.

Ross McCrorie will be out of action for seven weeks. Picture: SNS

Alves, who limped out of Rangers’ last competitive match, the 0-0 draw with Celtic, has a tear in his calf and won’t be available around mid-February.

The injury may dent the Ibrox club’s hopes of selling the Portuguese centre-half in the January transfer window.

It will be an even longer wait to see Ross McCrorie back in action after the highly-rated 19-year-old aggravated a problem with his foot during the club’s winter break in Florida.

The natural centre-back, who’s been starring in midfield of late, will be action of action for seven weeks.

He sustained the knock during December’s 2-1 victory over Ross County. It now seems the extent of the damage was much worse than first thought.

