Rangers defender Bruno Alves nears Ibrox exit - reports

Have your say

Bruno Alves has taken one step closer to leaving Rangers after flying out to Italy to complete a medical with Parma.

READ MORE - Celtic and Rangers set to battle for Liverpool starlet - reports

Bruno Alves celebrates scoring in the 5-5 draw with Hibs, a match that looks certain to be his last for Rangers. Picture: SNS

The Scottish Sun reports that the 36-year-old has agreed a one-year deal with the newly-promoted Serie A side.

The Portuguese centre-back arrived last summer under previous boss Pedro Caixinha. Originally viewed as quite the coup for Ibrox club, Alves couldn’t quite live up to expectations during a campaign that was punctuated by injury.

Thought to be the club’s highest earner on 28,000-a-week, his transfer will allow new boss Steven Gerrard to strengthen other areas in the squad.

Centre-backs Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic are two of the seven transfers concluded by the Light Blues this summer, with Gerrard insisting Rangers are in the market for four more players.

READ MORE - Rangers step up Europa preparations with friendly win over TNS