Rangers dealt blow in pursuit of Millwall defender Jake Cooper

Millwall have no interest in selling defender Jake Cooper to Rangers, according to Sky Sports.

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard is said to be an admirer of the 23-year-old and was considering making a bid to bring him north.

The Light Blues have already added Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic to their centre-back corps for next season, but with Bruno Alves set to seal a move to Parma, Gerrard is in the market for another player at the position.

However, it seems they have to look elsewhere with Millwall reportedly adamant that Cooper will be going nowhere.

The former Reading man has two years left on his current deal.

