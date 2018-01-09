Rangers confirm departure of Carlos Pena on year-long loan

Rangers have confirmed the departure of Carlos Pena on a year-long loan deal.

READ MORE - Cruz Azul to cover Carlos Pena’s £20k-a-week Rangers wages - reports

Carlos Pena will join up with former boss Pedro Caixinha. Picture: SNS

The Mexico midfielder will team up with former Gers manager Pedro Caixinha at Cruz Azul just six months after arriving in Scotland.

Pena struggled to acclimatise to the Ladbrokes Premiership, making just 14 appearances since he was signed by Caixinha in the summer, during which period he scored five times, but has now been moved on by Ibrox boss Graeme Murty.

A statement on the Rangers website said: “Rangers can today confirm the departure of Carlos Pena to Mexican outfit Cruz Azul on an year-long loan deal.

“The 27-year-old departs until next January having netted five goals in 14 games for the Light Blues.

“Rangers would like to thank Carlos for his services to date and wish him the best at his new club.”

The club has already made moves to strengthen in the middle of the park in the January window, adding Sean Goss and Jamie Murphy, while they have recalled Michael O’Halloran and Andy Halliday from loan spells.

Jordan Thompson has departed on loan to Livingston until the end of the season, but Rangers have been linked with a move for former Hibernian striker Jason Cummings, who is currently at Nottingham Forest.

READ MORE - Rangers target Jason Cummings ‘won’t walk away from Nottingham Forest’