Rangers confident of double signing before Europa League clash

Rangers are hopeful of completing deals for Umar Sadiq and Lassana Coulibaly in time for Thursday’s Europa League opener, according to the Daily Record.

READ MORE - SPFL reject Rangers call to remove Murdoch MacLennan

Lassana Coulibaly looks set to join Rangers on a season-long loan. Picture: AFP

Steven Gerrard will make his competitive bow as Rangers manager when Macedonian side Shkupi visit Glasgow for the first-leg clash.

Though the squad registration deadline has passed, two “wildcard players” can be added up to 24 hours before kick-off.

In the meantime the club are waiting on work permits to come through for Sadiq and Coulibaly, who’ll join on season-long loans from Roma and French side Angers, respectively.

Sadiq will look to add some firepower to the attack, while Coulibaly has been described as a playmaking central midfielder.

If both deals can be completed they would become the eighth and ninth signings the club has made this summer.

READ MORE - Ex-Rangers defender David Weir appointed Brighton development manager