Rangers complete 10th signing of the summer as Ryan Kent arrives

Rangers have signed winger Ryan Kent on loan from Liverpool, the Scottish club have announced.

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent arrives at the Hummel Training Centre prior to completing his loan move. Picture: SNS

The 21-year-old will spend the season at Ibrox, where he will work under former Reds captain Steven Gerrard.

He becomes the second Liverpool youngster to move to the Ladbrokes Premiership club this summer after midfielder Ovie Ejaria also joined on loan.

He is the tenth signing overall as Gerrard continues to completely overhaul the first-team squad.

Kent was pictured arriving at the Hummel Training Centre on Sunday morning before being put through his paces by the club’s medical staff.

The attacker enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Barnsley the season before last. However, he struggled at both Freiburg and Bristol City in the 2017/18 campaign.

Gerrard said recently that he was looking to add firepower to the club’s attack having watched his side struggle through two legs against Macedonian side Shkupi.

