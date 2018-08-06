Rangers close to signing Borna Barisic as player arrives for medical

Have your say

Rangers are close to completing the capture of Croatian defender Borna Barisic.

Borna Barisic prior to his side's second-leg draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

The left-back has arrived in Glasgow to complete his medical ahead of a £2.2million move.

Barisic twice played against the Ibrox side in this season’s Europa League qualifying as a member of the Osijek side.

Manager Steven Gerrard liked what he saw and has moved to sign the 25-year-old, who has three caps for his country.

As news of Rangers’ interest became public, Barisic admitted that he was blown away by the passion of the Rangers support.

He said: “It was a real pleasure to play there.

“What fascinated me was the culture of the home fans to turn up in such huge numbers no matter who they are playing against. That would be weird for us, but quite normal in Scotland.

“Who would not like to play every week in such an atmosphere?”

