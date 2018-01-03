Rangers close to loan deal for QPR midfielder Sean Goss

Have your say

Rangers are closing in on the loan signing of QPR midfielder Sean Goss, according to various reports.

The 22-year-old has travelled to Scotland with a view to becoming Rangers’ first new addition of the January transfer window.

The midfielder has yet to feature for the Loftus Road side this season after moving from Manchester United in January last year for a fee of £500,000.

Goss was a product of Exeter City’s youth system before signing for the Old Trafford giants in 2012.

He’s played just six competitive games at senior level and is looking for a chance to play first-team football.

Goss operates either in the centre or at the base of the midfield, and can also cover at centre-back.

