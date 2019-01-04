Rangers close to deals for Glen Kamara and Jordan Jones

Rangers are close to sealing pre-contract deals with Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones and Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara.

Both players, who are available on free transfers at the end of the season when their respective deals expire, had medicals on Friday.

Killie’s 24-year-old Northern Ireland international and Kamara, 23, a Finland international, would move to Ibrox in the summer as Rangers boss Steven Gerrard continues the refurbishment of his squad.

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe is set to have a medical on Saturday before his expected move to Rangers on an 18-month loan deal, while the Govan club are also looking to sign former Light Blues midfielder Steven Davis from Southampton.

Gerrard is taking his squad to Tenerife for warm-weather training over the winter break, before the season recommences with a Scottish Cup tie away to Cowdenbeath on Friday 19 January, with a Ladbrokes Premiership fixture against Kilmarnock the following midweek.