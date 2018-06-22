Rangers close in on loan deal for striker Umar Sadiq

Rangers are close to securing a season-long loan for striker Umar Sadiq, according to SVV

Rangers are hopeful of securing a deal for Umar Sadiq in the coming days. Picture: Getty

Roma are looking to send out the 21-year-old for his fourth loan spell since joining the club and are in advanced negotiations with Ibrox chiefs.

The Nigerian netted five times in 12 games (only six starts) at NAC Breda in the second half of last season. He’s also spent time at Torino and Bologna in the past two years.

It is being reported that Steven Gerrard is hopeful of having the deal done in time to have Saqid join the squad at their pre-season training camp in Spain.

If completed, this would become Rangers’ eighth signing of the summer so far.