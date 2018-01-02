Rangers close in on first signing of the January window

Have your say

Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Jamie Murphy from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE - Rangers out to bridge the gap after battling draw with Celtic

Rangers are looking to complete a deal to sign Jamie Murphy from Brighton. Picture: SNS

The Scottish attacker will reportedly cost the Ibrox club a transfer fee of over £1million.

The former Motherwell forward is a boyhood Rangers fan and would be keen on a move to Glasgow after failing to establish himself in the Brighton team this season.

The 28-year-old hasn’t made an appearance for Chris Hughton’s side since a meeting with Newcastle United in late September.

Director of football Mark Allen is keen to make the player the first signing of the January transfer window as Rangers seek to strengthen their squad.

Meanwhile, Andy Halliday is reportedly on his way back to Ibrox after the club successfully negotiated the midfielder’s early release from his season-long loan deal with Azerbaijani side Gabala.

READ MORE - Rangers successfully negotiate early return of Andy Halliday