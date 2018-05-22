Rangers close in on double signing - reports

Have your say

Rangers are closing in on the double signing of Martin Skrtel and Harry Wilson, according to the Scottish Sun.

A £2.7million deal with Fenerbache has almost been agreed for Skrtel, while Wilson is set to join from Liverpool on a season-long loan.

Both have prior working relationships with manager Steven Gerrard.

Centre-back Skrtel played alongside the incoming Rangers boss at Liverpool for seven seasons, beginning in 2008.

Wilson, meanwhile, impressed Gerrard during his time as coach of the under-18s at Anfield as the midfielder rose through the age groups before enjoying loan spells at Crewe and Hull City.

The pair would represent the club’s fourth and fifth summer signings after the capture of Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor, along with the signing of Brighton loanee Jamie Murphy on a permanent deal.

