Rangers captain James Tavernier prefers Ibrox to EPL move

Rangers captain James Tavernier has talked of his happiness at Ibrox following speculation linking him with a move back to England.

• READ MORE: Steven Gerrard: Rangers v Aberdeen reminds me of Liverpool v Man United

Rangers captain James Tavernier happy to stay at the club. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The former Newcastle United and Wigan Athletic full-back was rumoured to be interesting Southampton in the January transfer window, with reports of a possible £8million move to the south coast.

Rangers had no interest in allowing Tavernier or Alfredo Morelos to leave in the window.

“It’s always flattering to get linked with a Premier League club,” said the 27-year-old. “I am just trying to keep my head down and work hard.

“Whenever there is a transfer window you’ve always got to be prepared. But I have committed my future here and looking to keep working for the team.”

The Englishman has played more than 170 times for Rangers since joining in 2015 and signed a contract until 2022 in September following interest from West Brom.

Tavenier, who has hit 11 goals this season, has had discussions with Steven Gerrard and is keen to stay in Glasgow.

“I had a conversation with the gaffer and he wants me here,” he said. “That’s all you want to hear as a player in any team.

“If the gaffer wants you and you feel welcome you will work as hard as possible to repay that faith. I’m here and want to work as hard as I can for the gaffer.

“It’s a competitive league and for me that certainly isn’t the case. I love life up here and my family love life up here so I’m really comfortable.”