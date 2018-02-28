Rangers calm about Alfredo Morelos as Chinese transfer deadline looms

Rangers boss Graeme Murty is confident the club will be any to fend off any potential last-minute offers for Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian striker was the subject of numerous bids from Chinese Super League club Beijing Renhe, who have until the end of today to make one final move for the player before the Chinese transfer window shuts.

The 21-year-old netted in his side’s 4-1 victory over St Johnstone on Tuesday evening and unless anything dramatic happens before 4pm (GMT) then he’ll remain a Rangers player until the end of the campaign.

“I’m still relaxed about the Alfredo situation. I can’t do anything about what they do,” said Murty after the win at McDiarmid Park.

Alfredo Morelos netted in Rangers' 4-1 win over St Johnstone. Picture: SNS

“If they come in with a ridiculous bid that the club want to talk about then we’ll have a conversation.

“But until that happens I’ve got a centre forward who is adding to our collective and scoring goals and looking like he’s really got his mind focused.”

