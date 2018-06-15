Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants Lee Wallace in his squad

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said that he would like a fit and available Lee Wallace in his squad next season.

Lee Wallace poses with a fan after arriving at the Hummel Training Centre. Picture: SNS

The club captain was suspended and fined by the Ibrox side, along with team-mate Kenny Miller, for an alleged bust-up with previous boss Graeme Murty.

The left-back was pictured arriving at the Hummel Training Centre on Friday morning as Rangers start their preparations for the new campaign.

While Gerrard said he would like the option to call on the player, he insists that Wallace would still have to sort out his future with the club’s hierarchy.

The 30-year-old has one year left on his current contract.