Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants away victory against Maribor

Steven Gerrard insists Rangers have no intention of sitting on their first-leg lead over Maribor as he promised to take the fight to the Slovenians.

READ MORE - Four talking points ahead of Maribor v Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

The Light Blues have flown out for their latest Europa League qualifier with a 3-1 advantage after last week’s Ibrox triumph.

Gers boss Gerrard, though, does not want to invite pressure on his team by having them sit in when they run out for Thursday’s return.

He believes his new-look side have the attacking threat to finish the job off in style and wants his players to make a statement by gunning down Darko Milanic’s men.

He said: “At some point Maribor are going to have to take some risks in the game and I will pick a team with enough attacking talent to hopefully go and hurt them.

“This is not a case of us coming here to hang on and try to grind through the 90 minutes in order to get over the line.”