Rangers boss Steven Gerrard still unclear over Jamie Murphy injury

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard still has no idea how long Jamie Murphy is set to be ruled out for.

The Ibrox winger was stretchered off in obvious distress during Sunday’s Betfred Cup win at Rugby Park after his knee appeared to buckle and twist on Kilmarnock’s plastic pitch.

Jamie Murphy sustained an injury in Rangers' 3-1 win over Kilmarnock and Steven Gerrard is unsure how long the winger could be sidelined for. Picture: SNS Group

The fear is that the former Motherwell and Brighton attacker could be ruled out for a considerable period of time.

But Gerrard confirmed the Light Blues’ medics are have yet to determine the full extent of Murphy’s injury.

He told RangersTV: “I think the plan will be to let the injury settle down for a couple of days then go in and get a scan once we can get a clearer picture.”

• READ MORE - Rangers’ new share issue may let Dave King avoid £11m takeover bid

• READ MORE - Five things we learned from Kilmarnock 1 - 3 Rangers

• READ MORE - Rangers boss Steven Gerrard would rather face Ufa than see forfeit

Gerrard has other fitness concerns ahead of Thursday’s Europa League showdown with Ufa, with midfielder Lassana Coulibaly continuing to struggle with the thigh strain which saw him sit out both last week’s 0-0 draw in Maribor and the 3-1 victory over Steve Clarke’s Killie.

“We’re a bit thin at the moment,” said Gerrard. “We’re still waiting for Lassana to join us and hopefully he won’t be too long.

“Jordan Rossiter, Graham Dorrans and Lee Wallace are not too far away. We’re hoping they are going to be weeks. They are going to close in and add to the numbers.

“But right now with losing Jamie at Kilmarnock and with a few players having gone out, we’re a little bit thin.

“But we’re fine. We’ll cope. Hopefully by the time the window shuts we’ve got injuries who are really close to joining us and maybe one or two more in the door.”

• Rangers new boy Borna Barisic has been included in the Croatian national team squad for the upcoming friendlies against Portugal and Spain.

The former Osijek full back has been named alongside Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Sime Vrsaljko, Josip Pivaric, Tin Jedvaj, Matej Mitrovic and Antonio Milic in Zlatko Dalic’s defensive contingent for the friendly matches in Faro and Elche.

World Cup stand-outs Mario Manduzkic and Danijel Subasic are missing having announced their international retirement, but there are call-ups for Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Mateo Kovacic, Milan Badelj, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic and Marko Pjaca.