Rangers boss Steven Gerrard’s Alfredo Morelos warning to interested clubs

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as told any interested clubs that they would be wasting their time trying to sign Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is going nowhere according to Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Speaking ahead of the club’s clash with Hibs at Ibrox on Boxing Day, Gerrard was emphatic in stating that his star striker is “going nowhere”.

The Colombian proved himself once again for the team on Sunday, netting twice as Rangers came from behind to defeat St Jonhnstone 2-1 and move back to within a point of Celtic at the top of the table.

The double took Morelos to 19 goals for the season, 11 of which have been scored in the league.

He was subject of interest from China in January 2018 but Gerrard will make sure to hold onto a player who has arguably been the best in Scotland this season.

“Alfredo Morelos is a top class finisher,” said the Rangers boss. “He must be a nightmare to play against. I see him constantly giving defenders a tough afternoon. He has a hunger to score goals.

“At big times and big moments he (Morelos) has stepped us for us and he is benefiting from the hard work he put in at pre-season.

“My message is simply on Morelos, he is going nowhere.”

